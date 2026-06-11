Everson Pereira And White Sox Take On Braves On June 11

Pereira is hitting for a .250 BA, .310 OBP and .453 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored seven runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Pereira has recorded one steal on one attempt. He returns to action for the first time since April 28, when he went 0 for 2 against the Angels.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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