Everson Pereira And White Sox Take On Athletics On April 17
Everson Pereira and the Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pereira has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Pereira is hitting for a .304 BA, .360 OBP and .739 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.099 and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.
Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.