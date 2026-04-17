Everson Pereira And White Sox Take On Athletics On April 17

Pereira is hitting for a .304 BA, .360 OBP and .739 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.099 and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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