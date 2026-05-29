Evan Carter And Rangers Play Royals On May 29

Carter is hitting for a .172 BA, .292 OBP and .337 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 21 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carter has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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