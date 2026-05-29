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Evan Carter
Texas Rangers

Evan Carter

Texas Rangers • #32 CF

Evan Carter And Rangers Play Royals On May 29

Evan Carter and his Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Carter has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter is hitting for a .172 BA, .292 OBP and .337 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 21 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carter has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Evan Carter

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