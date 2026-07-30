Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On July 30

Perez is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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