FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On July 30

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News