Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 21
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .213 BA, .274 OBP and .374 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 16 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.
Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.