Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 21

Suarez is hitting for a .213 BA, .274 OBP and .374 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 16 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.