Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Pirates On July 30
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .276 OBP and .394 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 27 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.
Yohan Ramirez will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.