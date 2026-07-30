Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Pirates On July 30

Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .276 OBP and .394 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 27 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Yohan Ramirez will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.