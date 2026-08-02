Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Pirates On Aug. 2

Suarez is hitting for a .201 BA, .275 OBP and .388 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 27 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.83 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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