Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Pirates On Aug. 1

Suarez is hitting for a .200 BA, .275 OBP and .386 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 27 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (10-4) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.