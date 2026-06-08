Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Padres On June 8

Suarez is hitting for a .209 BA, .287 OBP and .336 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 13 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Walker Buehler (3-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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