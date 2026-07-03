Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Orioles On July 3
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .207 BA, .278 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 19 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Trevor Rogers (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.