Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Orioles On July 3

Suarez is hitting for a .207 BA, .278 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 19 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Trevor Rogers (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.