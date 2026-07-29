Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Guardians On July 29

Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .276 OBP and .396 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 27 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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