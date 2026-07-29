Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Guardians On July 29
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .276 OBP and .396 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 27 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.
Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.