Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Guardians On July 28
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .207 BA, .280 OBP and .402 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 27 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.