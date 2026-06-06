FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cardinals On June 6

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .215 BA, .295 OBP and .346 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 13 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News