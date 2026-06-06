Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cardinals On June 6

Suarez is hitting for a .215 BA, .295 OBP and .346 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 13 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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