Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Braves On May 30
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .229 BA, .311 OBP and .358 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 12 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Martin Perez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.