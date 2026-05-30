Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Braves On May 30

Suarez is hitting for a .229 BA, .311 OBP and .358 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 12 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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