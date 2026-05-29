Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Braves On May 29

Suarez is hitting for a .238 BA, .322 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 12 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Braves will send Grant Holmes (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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