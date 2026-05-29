Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Braves On May 29
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .238 BA, .322 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 12 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.
The Braves will send Grant Holmes (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.