Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Face Reds On June 26

Valdez is hitting for a .152 BA, .200 OBP and .394 SLG with a 48.6% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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