Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Reds On July 31

Valdez is hitting for a .277 BA, .371 OBP and .664 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.035 and he has scored 26 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Hunter Greene (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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