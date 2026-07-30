Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On July 30

Valdez is hitting for a .278 BA, .374 OBP and .669 SLG with a 36.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.043 and he has scored 26 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (3-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.