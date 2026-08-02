Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Reds On Aug. 2

Valdez is hitting for a .268 BA, .369 OBP and .641 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010 and he has scored 27 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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