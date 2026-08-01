Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Reds On Aug. 1

Valdez is hitting for a .271 BA, .366 OBP and .650 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.016 and he has scored 27 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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