Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Reds On Aug. 1
Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .271 BA, .366 OBP and .650 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.016 and he has scored 27 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.