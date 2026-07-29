Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 29

Valdez is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .685 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.062 and he has scored 26 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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