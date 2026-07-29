Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 29
Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .685 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.062 and he has scored 26 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.
Eduardo Rodriguez tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.