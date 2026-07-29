FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 29

Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .685 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.062 and he has scored 26 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News