Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 28

Valdez is hitting for a .290 BA, .386 OBP and .702 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.088 and he has scored 26 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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