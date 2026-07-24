Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Cubs On July 24

Valdez is hitting for a .292 BA, .382 OBP and .717 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is 1.098 and he has scored 24 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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