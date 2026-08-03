Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Take On Brewers On Aug. 3

Valdez is hitting for a .262 BA, .366 OBP and .628 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .994 and he has scored 27 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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