Erick Fedde And White Sox Take On Rays On July 31
Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Fedde has +132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Fedde is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.