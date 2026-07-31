Erick Fedde And White Sox Take On Rays On July 31

Fedde is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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