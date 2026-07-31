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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Take On Rays On July 31

Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Fedde has +132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Fedde is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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