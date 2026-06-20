Eric Wagaman And Mets Play Phillies On June 20

Wagaman is hitting for a .333 BA, .455 OBP and .667 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.121 and he has scored one run. In 11 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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