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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Twins On June 22

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lauer has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.0 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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