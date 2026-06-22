Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Twins On June 22

Lauer is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.0 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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