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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Mariners On July 29

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lauer has +138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 5-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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