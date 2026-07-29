Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Mariners On July 29

Lauer is 5-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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