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Eric Haase
San Francisco Giants

Eric Haase

San Francisco Giants • #18 C

Eric Haase And Giants Play Rockies On May 30

Eric Haase and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Haase has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Haase is hitting for a .276 BA, .300 OBP and .655 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored six runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Haase

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