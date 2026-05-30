Eric Haase And Giants Play Rockies On May 30

Haase is hitting for a .276 BA, .300 OBP and .655 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored six runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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