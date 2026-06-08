Eric Haase And Giants Take On Nationals On June 8

Haase is hitting for a .250 BA, .298 OBP and .591 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Nationals will send Richard Lovelady (2-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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