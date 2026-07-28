Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 28

Rodriguez is hitting for a .265 BA, .390 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 15 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Rodriguez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (5-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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