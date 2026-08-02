Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Red Sox On Aug. 2

Sheehan is 4-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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