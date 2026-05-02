FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Royals On May 2

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has -106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News