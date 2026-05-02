Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Royals On May 2

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.