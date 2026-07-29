Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Dodgers On July 29

Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 22 when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.