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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Dodgers On July 29

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hancock has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 22 when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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