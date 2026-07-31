Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Pirates On July 31

De La Cruz is hitting for a .279 BA, .355 OBP and .504 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .859, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. He collected three extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (9-9) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.

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