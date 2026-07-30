Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On July 30

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .493 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 59 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Yohan Ramirez makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

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