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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On July 30

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .493 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 59 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Yohan Ramirez makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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