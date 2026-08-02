Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 2

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .355 OBP and .503 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (6-7 with a 4.83 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.