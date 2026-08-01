Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Pirates On Aug. 1

De La Cruz is hitting for a .279 BA, .358 OBP and .508 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (10-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.

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