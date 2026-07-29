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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On July 29

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .351 OBP and .499 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 59 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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