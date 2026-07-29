Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On July 29

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .351 OBP and .499 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 59 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.