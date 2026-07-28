Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On July 28

De La Cruz is hitting for a .278 BA, .354 OBP and .506 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.

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