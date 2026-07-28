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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On July 28

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .278 BA, .354 OBP and .506 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 18 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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