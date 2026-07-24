Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On July 24

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .351 OBP and .503 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 55 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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