Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Braves On May 31

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .339 OBP and .504 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 38 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs (16th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Braves.

Spencer Strider (3-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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