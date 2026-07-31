Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 31

Valencia is hitting for a .391 BA, .417 OBP and .913 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is 1.330 and he has scored eight runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 6) against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs (3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.

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