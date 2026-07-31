FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eduardo Valencia
Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Valencia

Detroit Tigers • #32 C

Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 31

Eduardo Valencia and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Valencia has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Valencia is hitting for a .391 BA, .417 OBP and .913 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is 1.330 and he has scored eight runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 6) against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs (3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Valencia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News