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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Pirates On July 29

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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