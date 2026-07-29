Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Pirates On July 29

Rodriguez is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.