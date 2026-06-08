Edmundo Sosa And Phillies Play Blue Jays On June 8

Sosa is hitting for a .200 BA, .235 OBP and .326 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 11 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Sosa has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin (2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.