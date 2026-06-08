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Edmundo Sosa
Philadelphia Phillies

Edmundo Sosa

Philadelphia Phillies • #33 SS

Edmundo Sosa And Phillies Play Blue Jays On June 8

Edmundo Sosa and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sosa has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sosa is hitting for a .200 BA, .235 OBP and .326 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 11 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Sosa has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin (2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edmundo Sosa

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