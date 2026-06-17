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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Royals On June 17

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will take on the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Crews has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .187 BA, .229 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (1-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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