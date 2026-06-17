Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Royals On June 17

Crews is hitting for a .187 BA, .229 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (1-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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