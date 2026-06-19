Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Rays On June 19

Crews is hitting for a .189 BA, .230 OBP and .337 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 11 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Rays are sending Griffin Jax (1-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.