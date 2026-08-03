Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Phillies On Aug. 3

Crews is hitting for a .226 BA, .306 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 35 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-9) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.61 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

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