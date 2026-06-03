Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Marlins On June 3

Crews is hitting for a .222 BA, .255 OBP and .311 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored four runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (5-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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