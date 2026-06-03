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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Marlins On June 3

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Crews has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .222 BA, .255 OBP and .311 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored four runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (5-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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