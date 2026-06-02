Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On June 2

Crews is hitting for a .220 BA, .256 OBP and .317 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Lake Bachar starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

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